On Monday, Lohri was celebrated all across the country and netizens have been wishing each other and exchanging greetings since early morning. Apart from other people, TV celebs have also indulged in enjoying the festivities. Many renowned names from the Indian telly town have poured their wishes for the fans through the medium of social media. Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all on the list.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she sent her wishes to all her fans on the special occasion.

Moreover, Divyanka also shared two pictures along with the post in which she is seen dressed up like a Punjabi bride. Clad in an all-red salwar suit, the actress looks absolutely surreal in the pictures as she flashes her beaming smile while posing for the camera.

The suit has mirror-work all over it. To accessorise, the actress wore a choker neckpiece along with mangal sutra, earrings, bangles and nath. Keeping minimal makeup, Divyanka opted for nude lip shade. What caught our attention was Divyanka’s long braided hair with parandi.

Fans are totally in love with her Punjabi avatar.