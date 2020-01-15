Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most talented TV actresses. She is known for her stellar performance in shows. The diva has ruled people’s hearts with her stint as Ishita Bhalla for a long time and has become a known face in every household. The actress is quite active on social media and often treats her fans by sharing her pictures every now and then.

While everyone is busy celebrating Makar Sankranti, Divyanka too shared glimpses of her Makar Sankranti celebration and wished her fans.

On Tuesday, Divyanka took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo of herself in an ethnic avatar to wish her fans at the start of a new year. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was seen clad in a sea-green floor-length Anarkali along with matching jewellery. Divyanka’s hair is left open and her makeup is kept natural with a dark red lipstick to add a touch of brightness to her look. The diva looked absolutely gorgeous as she struck a cool pose.

Alongside the picture, Divyanka wrote, “तिल गुड़ और गजक के त्योहार की शुभकामनाएँ |Happy Makar Sankranti! Make-up hair by @manoj.regina @avinash.regina Styling by @Victor @Suhailmughal.”

Recently, the actress returned from London after a long holiday with her hubby Vivek Dahiya. On the work front, Divyanka wrapped up her 6 year-long show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and bid adieu to her iconic character, Ishita Bhalla to make way for a spin-off show, Yeh Hai Chahtein.