Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most followed TV actors in the industry.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a wintry picture of herself on Instagram that has been winning much love from all across.

Dressed in a grey sweater and black jeggings with black boots and silver sling bags, Divyanka looked all chirpy in the picture.

She shared her picture with a caption that read, “Hello World!!!”

Within a couple of hours, the actress’ picture received 2 lakh likes with comments like, “Hottie alert”, “Hello hottie.”

View this post on Instagram Hello World!!!😍 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:45pm PST

Divyanka has been creating rather versatile fashion statements in recent while.

From pictures in ethnic wear to bold neon pinks and simple winter wear, is there anything that the actress cannot carry off well?