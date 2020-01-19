Disha Patani is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. A few days back, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film that features Disha in a fit and well-chiselled body.

On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself from the sets of Malang which is raising the temperatures despite the winter season. Disha has shown a remarkable transformation.

The actress has shared a bikini-clad still of herself from the sets of Malang. The starlet is seen flaunting her svelte waist and toned body as she sunbathes on a beach. The actress is wearing a red bikini as she stands in the sun enjoying the fresh air. Disha is flaunting her toned body and abs as seen in the picture.

View this post on Instagram #malang🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 18, 2020 at 11:51pm PST

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur on the screen in upcoming film Malang which is slated for February 7, 2020 release. The film highlights the passionate love story between the characters of Aditya and Disha amidst the chase between Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

While the plot of the romantic action drama looks intriguing, Disha and Aditya add oomph to the film. As seen in the trailer, their chemistry makes it difficult for one to look away.