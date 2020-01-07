While Malang‘s trailer created much buzz upon its launch on Monday, it attracted many memes regarding its theme. What perhaps was another end of the buzz was Disha Patani’s look from the film.

The Bharat actress is introduced in an orange bikini suit in the trailer and her fit and toned body from Malang gave major body goals to all.

As the actors’ from the film made their presence felt at the trailer launch, Disha Patani’s dress stood out.

A shimmery blingy sequinned bright green dress with a thigh-high slit and green eye shadow and nude makeup, made the Baaghi 2 actor look dazzling.

She curled her hair and coloured them and accessorized her look with a set of rings and a single bracelet.

Disha shared pictures of herself in that dress on her official Instagram handle and received a massive response from fans.

View this post on Instagram 🐛 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram 🐠 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:51pm PST

On the work front, apart from Malang, Disha will be seen next to Salman Khan in Radhe and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.