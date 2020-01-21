Deepika Padukone is one of the top actresses when it comes down to showing off her fashion sense and there’s absolutely no denying that. No matter what the occasion is, you can always count on Deepika to keep the fashion stakes high. The diva always manages to look ravishing in everything she wears. The Chhapaak actress always put on a glamorous avatar whenever she steps out and her recent picture is enough proof of that.

Earlier on Tuesday, the gorgeous actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her holding an award. In the picture, the actress can be seen donning an elegant ensemble for the event. She opted for a gorgeous gown by Alex Perry which bore a bright blue hue with signature cape sleeves by the designer.

View this post on Instagram GRATITUDE!🙏🏽 #crystalaward2020 #wef2020 @tlllfoundation A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 20, 2020 at 1:57pm PST

The statement sleeves were accompanied by strong, padded shoulders and a square neckline. Adding to it, the dress also featured a knot in the front that made sure the dress perfectly hugged her body. The figure-hugging dress then transcended into a mermaid-like silhouette with a small train.

The Piku actress then styled the look with a pair of diamond and sapphire earring by Mahesh Notandass. Adding to it, she styled her freshly cut mane in tousled curls that gave a vintage vibe to the whole look. For her glam, the actress accentuated her gorgeous featured with a neutral-toned makeup with shades of brown for the smokey eye brushed in brows and nude lips.