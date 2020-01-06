Bollywood celebs always manage to look best in the game and there’s no denying that. The Bollywood divas know how to put their best foot forward and fit in the shoes when it comes to fashion and films and we have enough proof of this. While fashion trends have become immensely popular at the airports and promotional events, the B-town stunners balance it all with a traditional Indian look. Recently, some pictures of Deepika Padukone got viral which is enough proof of this.

While the actress is currently busy in promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, she is also acing her style. The diva has shifted from her trendy airport looks and kept it simple in a desi attire. On Sunday, the actress went for a promotional event of her next film.

For the event, she opted for an ivory sharara set by Anju Bhandari. Her ensemble featured intricate tread work of the same light hue throughout her ensemble. It then bore flowy sharara pants that were paired with a matching straight-cut kurta. She styled the look with a matching dupatta that was loosely draped over her shoulders.

Deepika, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday glammed up for the look with smudged in kohl, flawless base, brushed in eyebrows and a matte lip. A pair of green stud earrings served as the perfect accessory for the all-white look. Lastly, she pulled her hair back in a tousled low bun.

The fans are in absolute love with the actress traditional look. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.