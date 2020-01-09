Deepika Padukone, who has been busy in the promotions of her upcoming flick Chhapaak, finally attended the screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. After acing several bold avatars on the promotions of the film, her Sabyasachi sequinned saree slayed the tour look as Deepika attended the screening of her film. She made heads turn in an electrifying look.

An evident lover of the six yards of drape, Deepika glittered in a sequinned saree from her favourite designer Sabyasachi at the event. She embraced the bedazzling saree in a royal blue colour and paired it with a noodle strap blouse. The actress accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings, chunky bangles and a ring. Adding drama to her look was the bold eye make-up with smokey effect. However, she balanced her look with nude lips.

As for the tresses, she kept them open and clipped them from one side.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also attended the screening of the film. He complimented his wife in a black ensemble. He wore a black blazer over a white shirt and teamed it with black plants. He added the quintessential Ranveer vibe to his look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.