Create Your Own Capsule Wardrobe With These Easy Steps

Do you ever say to yourself I have nothing to wear, even though your closet may be full of clothes? Believe me, I’ve been there and it’s stressful to have an overwhelming closet filled with things that maybe we don’t love to wear. Can you honestly agree that you wear 100% of the items that are in your wardrobe? If the answer is no then keep on reading to discover how to start decluttering your closet in an effective way and build a wardrobe that you will love to wear every day.

But first, what is a capsule wardrobe anyway?

A capsule wardrobe is a collection of selected essential items that are timeless and don’t go out of fashion. A capsule wardrobe has the items that you LOVE to wear every day. Many minimalists claim that a capsule wardrobe should have a determined amount of items going from 30 to 50 all year long, but I do not agree with this.

A capsule wardrobe should be built around your lifestyle with things that make you feel happy and that you love to wear on repeat.

How to start a capsule wardrobe

Wardrobe Audit

Separate the pieces which you prefer to wear regularly and the pieces you never touch. Try to add basics more as trendy clothing goes out of style.

Select Your Favourite Neutrals

As neutral shades like black, white, beige are interchangeable, you can create various looks using contrasting colors or large and small prints.

Choose Your Accent Colours & Prints

Select your favorite colors like pink, blue, red. You can also choose large prints or small prints you love, but make sure that your accent colors and prints coordinate with your neutrals.

Declutter Layers

Don’t forget to declutter your unnecessary layers, keep your favorite and essential layers for every season such as blazers, jackets, and cardigans.

Sort Your Shoes & Accessories

Keep your favorite sandals of neutral colors as well as bright colors which can add an oomph to a basic look as well. Don’t forget your most comfortable pair of sneakers and flats.

Make sure you have a good pair of boots for the winter season. Clear the decks of handbags and invest in limited go-to ones. Black or beige handbags are a great addition to your wardrobe. Keep limited necklaces and scarves and add one or two statement belts to complete your wardrobe.

Invest in quality over quantity, your clothes shouldn’t cost as much as your cup of coffee, and here’s why

If you want to become a more intentional shopper it’s important to educate yourself about the quality of fabrics on the clothes you buy as well as the effects of throwing away clothes. Did you know that in the USA 85% of textile waste goes to landfills?

You can reduce your fashion footprint by primarily rewearing. If you must buy something new you can shop secondhand or support ethical and sustainable brands that are making clothes from recycled materials as well as natural and organic fabrics.

Sustainable fashion sometimes may be more expensive than traditional fashion, but this is only because sustainable brands commit to paying a fair wage to their workers and they source premium, natural or recycled materials.

Your clothes shouldn’t cost as much as your cup of coffee. We have to learn to pay the fair prices of things.