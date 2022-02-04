Communication and diction expert on training Harnaaz Sandhu

When it comes to sharing our thoughts, addressing an audience, or simply speaking to someone, communication and diction are crucial. And as for international competitions or representations, it takes a team of experts to train young delegates representing a country on a global scale. One such driving force behind Miss India Organisation’s beauty queens performing to the best of their abilities on the international stage is Supreet Bedi, Communication and Diction Expert.

About training Harnaaz and helping her wade through her self-doubt and wavering confidence, Supreet says, “Harnaaz always had determination. She believed she was winner material but was practical enough to know that she needed polishing. Her accent and pronunciation had to be toned down. Removing mother tongue influence is hard work and took dedicated sessions to get her to rise above her regional influences and sound more international without being fake. Our environment makes us; so I encouraged her to create a suitable environment by watching English content, following the right channels and covering role plays and mock interactions. Above and beyond the basics of communication, we often had philosophical chats that helped deepen her emotional quotient while cross-referencing her personal experiences. It took a dedicated team of panellists to get her there! Over time, her answers showcased depth, compassion, empathy and substance. I was all teary when watching the finale live and jumped with joy when her name was announced! She did prove to be that ideal student!”

Having had a pageant experience herself, Supreet was intrigued by the background stories and their translation on-screen. Soon after, she joined the esteemed panel at Miss India Organisation as their Communication Expert and since has been training India’s pageant winners for international representation.

“It’s hard work preparing the delegates for that prim and proper delivery but all that effort is worth the victorious return!”, she states. “I remember doing vigorous sessions with Rohit Khandelwal before his departure for Mr. World 2016. He became the first Indian to bag the title of Mr. World!” Her belief is that confidence is self-made. “No one is born confident,” she adds.

“It’s truly the fruit of your labour! If you don’t shirk practice, I can guarantee a transformation that will stand you proud.”