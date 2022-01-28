How to choose the perfect lipstick shade for yourself?

Medium

Rose, berry, cherry red, and mauve lipstick colors look gorgeous on girls with a medium skin tone.

Tan

Girls with a tan skin tone can rock coral, deep pink, bright red, and most other colors except for brown and purple shades.

Deep

Lipstick shades that suit a deep skin tone best are brown and purple shades like plum, caramel, wine, and blue-based reds.

2. Determine your skin undertone

Knowledge of your skin undertone will help guide you. There are 3 types of undertones: cool, warm, and neutral.

Cool undertones: fair or light skin – soft mocha or nude; medium skin – pink or cranberry shades; tan or deep skin – ruby or wine shades.

Warm undertones: fair or light skin – pale pink or peachy nudes; medium, tan, or deep skin – copper or bronze shades.

Neutral: a wide spectrum of colors, both cool and warm tones.

3. Shape of your lips

Top-heavy lips: bright lipstick on the bottom of the lips and a slightly darker shade of the same color on the upper lip.

Bottom heavy lips: any color that suits your undertone + a little bit of light nude color right in the center of the upper lip.

Asymmetrical lips: use a lip pencil in a shade similar to the lipstick color to outline the lips.

4. Size of the lips

Thin lips: avoid dark and flashy lipstick colors, they will only make your lips look even thinner. Try applying glosses and creamy lipsticks.

Plump lips: avoid lipstick shades that are too light and glossy, glittery textures.

5. Eye color

Brown eyes: bright reds, browns, and light pinks.

Blue eyes: different shades of cherry or scarlet colors.

Green eyes: terracotta, pinks.

Grey eyes: nudes and plum colors.