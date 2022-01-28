How to choose the perfect lipstick shade for yourself?

There are hundreds of different lipsticks out there in varying tones and finishes, so finding one that you like best can be overwhelming. Truthfully, many shades will probably look good enough on you (which is how you end up unwittingly collecting a dozen red lipsticks), but knowing your skin’s undertone can help narrow the field.
Here are some tips for choosing the perfect shade for yourself:
1. Determine your skin tone
The very first step in choosing the right lipstick color is determining what skin tone you have. There are 5 main types of skin complexion: fair, light, medium, tan, and deep.
Fair or light
The lipstick shades that usually look great with fair or light skin are light pink, coral, peach, nude, and dusty red colors.
Medium
Rose, berry, cherry red, and mauve lipstick colors look gorgeous on girls with a medium skin tone.
Tan
Girls with a tan skin tone can rock coral, deep pink, bright red, and most other colors except for brown and purple shades.
Deep
Lipstick shades that suit a deep skin tone best are brown and purple shades like plum, caramel, wine, and blue-based reds.
2. Determine your skin undertone
Knowledge of your skin undertone will help guide you. There are 3 types of undertones: cool, warm, and neutral.
Cool undertones: fair or light skin – soft mocha or nude; medium skin – pink or cranberry shades; tan or deep skin – ruby or wine shades.
Warm undertones: fair or light skin – pale pink or peachy nudes; medium, tan, or deep skin – copper or bronze shades.
Neutral: a wide spectrum of colors, both cool and warm tones.
3. Shape of your lips
Top-heavy lips: bright lipstick on the bottom of the lips and a slightly darker shade of the same color on the upper lip.
Bottom heavy lips: any color that suits your undertone + a little bit of light nude color right in the center of the upper lip.
Asymmetrical lips: use a lip pencil in a shade similar to the lipstick color to outline the lips.
4. Size of the lips
Thin lips: avoid dark and flashy lipstick colors, they will only make your lips look even thinner. Try applying glosses and creamy lipsticks.
Plump lips: avoid lipstick shades that are too light and glossy, glittery textures.
5. Eye color
Brown eyes: bright reds, browns, and light pinks.
Blue eyes: different shades of cherry or scarlet colors.
Green eyes: terracotta, pinks.
Grey eyes: nudes and plum colors.