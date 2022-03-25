Cardi B flaunts Gaurav Gupta in her latest video

Gaurav Gupta is the first Indian designer to create an ensemble for rapper Cardi B. The two have collaborated the outfits for the remix video of the song ‘No Love’, with songstresses Summer Walker and SZA.

The song writer and singer dons a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture creation, an infinite sculpture molded in layers of nude diaphanous organza with traces of light peeking through. The outfit interprets thin air, through a sculptural form invisibly camouflaging Cardi B.

Over the last 18 years, Gupta has shaped a revolutionary international brand of couture and experiential space design. Going from experimental to a successful cultural shift, the brand has carved its own world in the global couture space. Best described as future primitive, Gupta’s design language is a composition of what might be and what was. He sees time as concentric and that reflects in his work with the coming together of ancient Indian craft techniques with progressive sculptural visions for the future.

Gupta’s sculptural couture has walked the red carpets of the Emmys, Cannes and Golden Globes besides dressing eminent artists in music, cinema, fashion and art around the world. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Jennifer Hudson, Mexican singer Thalia, Violet Chachki, Olivia Culpo, Nicole Scherzinger, Gigi Gorgeous and virtual influencer Noonoouri from amongst a long list of names.

Cardi B’s video drops worldwide today.