If we ask someone how can clothes make you look powerful? Or how to appear more confident, they immediately think of body language. They want to know what body language gestures they can use to project confidence and power in the office.

Of course, body language is important. It does play a major role in creating a confident image. But people are often surprised when they are explained that body language is not the first thing others will notice.

When you meet people for the first time, it’s your clothing and outfit they will notice first. So how can you project confidence with your outfit? How can the clothes you wear make you look powerful in the office? We have the answer. So girls don’t want to just scroll down and choose your way and look powerful this Women’s Day.

Have a signature look

Having a signature look is very important for every woman. Without it they all are incomplete. For others or even yourself, a signature look might come in the form of an “outfit formula”, which can be more convenient when you’re stressed and pressed for time.

A few women who immediately come to mind when you think of “signature looks” are Anna Wintour, Emmanuelle Alt, Christine Centenera, Miroslava Duma, Jenna Lyons, and Taylor Tomasi Hill. They always look elevated, distinct, and powerful – and it happens to be equal parts fashion and attitude.

So, it is very important to decide your signature look as it will help you to look powerful and elegant.

Emphasize quality over quantity

There’s a reason for the coined term “investment pieces” in the fashion industry – because a high-quality item can easily pull you together and make you feel like a million bucks. Remember that quality doesn’t always correlate to “designer”. It’s most important to pay attention to the fit/tailoring, stitching, and material.

Play with colour to your advantage

Darker neutrals have a way of naturally making you appear stronger. That’s why you always see CEOs of large corporations, business tycoons, and politicians decked out in black or navy suits. Don’t feel compelled to only wear darker colours, but this is a good place to start if you’re new to power dressing. Once you get a feel for what makes you confident, you can incorporate elements from my other tips below.

Create high contrast using punchy colour or accessories

Using colour to create contrast is a great way to show up and look more powerful. You should know what’s acceptable for your work environment. Some of the classic ways to pull this off is wearing an all-black ensemble with red pumps or delivering a crisp white blouse with a statement necklace. A pop of patterns can also work like florals or animal print, but again, tailor this to the workplace.

Always be well-groomed

Most importantly on this list, always be well-groomed. I know it isn’t economical or realistic to get a blowout every single day or look like you’re about to attend a black-tie event. However, create efficient grooming habits that can elevate your appearance.

Learn how to do your makeup in under 15 minutes and pick a functional hairstyle that you can recreate in no time. The smallest details from nice hair to healthy skin shows that you care about how you’re presented and send a message of serious business.