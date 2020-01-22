Black has long been millennial’s favourite colour, and it’s easy to see why. Versatile enough to practice at any event, black shade is a timeless trend. However, for all its benefits, black can quickly become boring when styled the same way. So, to ensure your dark looks are kept on-trend and expressive, we’ve selected two of your favourite Bollywood celebs who were spotted in Davos, Switzerland to attend the ongoing annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. The duo was confidently donning the all-black look which you can wear either in a casual outing or for some event.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone she was spotted in all-black approved look. The actress decided to sport an all-black look where she put together a stunning Gauchere ensemble with her Louboutin heels and along with it, she also layered it with a Prada overcoat.

Her eyeliner is on fleek while the overall look was rather subtle. She paired the outfit with elegant silver jewellery and that super chic purse. Along with the look, the scenic view too has all of our attention.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Sky Is Pink actress was dressed in a black outfit paired with a matching overcoat as she headed for the meet. She finished the look with a pair of black mules. Her hair was left loose around her shoulder.

The diva accessorised her look with a classic watch, a ring and statement earrings. Keeping her makeup minimal, PeeCee opted for a brown lip shade.

It seems that black has become the current favourite for our Bollywood divas. Gone are the days when pink was used as a girlish colour. With 2020 black replaces pink in a very smart manner.