Ananya Panday recently graced the cover of a leading magazine with a home-shot series of pictures. The actress kept it fun, real and ‘so positive’ in these inside images from a leading magazine. The cover says it right, Ananya’s ‘So Positive’ initiative against social media bullying provides a digital platform and puts across efforts to create maximum awareness of the same.

Ananya’s motion cover was one of a kind having Breakfast at Tiffany’s in the background and Ananya twirling in the background. The cover of the magazine was- Oh, So Positive! And, truly this positivity is what the world needs right now.

For the first look, Ananya kept it all candid – reading a book while dressed in a white crop top with ripped pants. Her hair is tied in mini-space buns and her smile just brightens up the whole mood.

Sharing all smiles for the second look, Ananya is wearing a white elastic Bardot top with straight fit pants. Adding some colour, Ananya has paired it with a tie-dye wrap-around. The jewellery is kept minimal with stylish lettered clips on her hair.

Keeping her connection with nature in a meditation pose, Ananya is seen wearing a sports upper with biker shorts. Her hair is open and pulled back with the bandana.

These looks have one thing in common and that is Ananya’s beautiful smile and the positivity that comes with it.

Ananya has kept the looks very comfortable, minimalist yet breezy. Ananya’s upcoming projects include Khaali Peeli, Shakun Batra’s untitled with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and last one being Fighter alongside Vijay Deverokonda.