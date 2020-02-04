Ananya Panday, the youth icon, is among those actresses who knows how to ace her look. The actress always manages to put her right foot forward every time she steps out. Be it the casual airport look or traditional wear, the actress always treats her fans with the sartorial fashion choices.

Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was spotted as she stepped out for an event. The actress made a statement with her chic look. The actress kept it sultry as she opted for a black gown by Galia Lahav. The basic ensemble was upgraded with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and oversized balloon sleeves. A large pink exaggerated silk attachment at her waist that was pinned with a silver ribbon and featured a short train, added a splash of colour to the dark look.

To complete her look, the actress picked black pumps with silver rivets on it. Keeping it sans accessories, the actress let her outfit do talking. Her hair was pulled back into a slick side parting while her face was patted with dewy makeup and a fresh glow dark, filled-in brows, a dewy glow, blush cheeks and neutral glossy lips completed her look for the event.

We completely liked Ananya’s look and it is a thumbs up from our side. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.