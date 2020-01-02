Ananya Panday is currently soaring high on the success on his last flick Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress who has already become the youth icon always manages to give some major fashion goals. New Year 2020 is no different.

Ananya Panday’s 2020 is all that her fans wanted to see.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share some pictures of herself. The actress looks stunned as she posed for the camera on the very first day of the New Year. For New Year party, Ananya opted for a mini dress and shared several pictures from the photo shoot, much to the delight of her admirers.

She donned a halter-neck bubblegum pink mini dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her outfit with hoops and kept her hair open. As for make-up, Ananya often keeps it to minimum basic. She highlighted her eyes with light eye-shadow and wore a nude pink lipstick.

Alongside the pictures, the actress wrote, “kinda shady, but always a lady (PS. my captions are not getting better in 2020 (sic).”

Her fans and followers are delighted with her look and filled the comments section with praises for the actress One user commented ‘Pataka’ too. Almost everybody disagreed with a part of her caption, adding that she is “never shady and always a lady”.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in May 2019. She subsequently appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.