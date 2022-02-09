Effectively treat cystic acne at home with these natural remedies

Cystic acne is a form of acne associated with elevated soft bumps on the face, chest, upper arms, back, and shoulders. It develops from a combination of bacteria, oil, and dry skin cells that get trapped in your pores.

Cystic acne usually occurs in adults and can take several weeks to go away. There are multiple reasons to develop cystic acne because it can happen due to hormonal changes, stress, clogging of sebaceous glands, and diet stimulating oil production, which leads to the growth of bacteria. Squeezing a cyst increases the risk of infection.

Acne can not be passed from person to person because it is non-contagious. Cystic acne is the most severe form of common acne and is relatively uncommon. It can also cause the affected area to become red and swollen.

What causes cystic acne?

Hormonal changes related to birth control and pregnancy.

High levels of humidity and sweating.

Picking and squeezing badly affects your acne.

Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle.

Excess sebum production.

Natural home remedies for cystic acne:

Neem

Neem helps detoxify the body. Its anti-bacterial properties help reduce inflammation, keeping a check on the formation of pus.

* Boil a handful of neem leaves in two to three cups of water. Strain the mixture and once it cools, drink it at regular intervals throughout the day.

* Using a cotton swab, apply some neem oil on your acne.

* Grind eight to nine neem leaves with a few drops of water to form a paste. Apply the paste to the affected areas and leave overnight. Rinse with cold water in the morning. Repeat this thrice a week.

Egg whites

Egg whites contain albumin and lysozyme, which have antiviral and antibacterial properties. Additionally, egg whites can tighten your skin and clean its pores, removing excess oil, dirt, and bacteria.

* After you have separated the egg whites from two eggs, whisk the mix and apply evenly on your skin using a brush.

* Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes and wash with cold water.

* Following this method twice a day will keep cystic acne under control.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has soothing and cooling properties that help reduce swelling and inflammation.

* Slice an aloe vera leaf in half and extract the pulp.

* Apply the gel on your face and leave it for an hour. Wash your face with cold water and repeat twice a day.

* You can also add the gel to a cup of boiling water and consume the mix on a regular basis to help cleanse your body from inside.

Fuller’s earth

Fuller’s earth, commonly known as Multani mitti, helps cure cystic acne due to its absorbent, exfoliating as well as and astringent properties. Besides, it helps clean the pores, drawing out toxins and impurities.

* Mix 2 tablespoons of Multani mitti with one tablespoon each of milk and honey.

* Apply this paste on your face and after the mask has dried, wash with cold water.

* Do this once a week.

Steaming

Steaming helps open your pores and eliminates all the dirt, grime, and oil under the skin’s surface. However, it’s important to cleanse your face so as to remove any makeup or dirt before you start.

* Boil a cup of water, add three drops of tea tree oil to it and transfer the water into a bowl.

* Carefully place the bowl on a flat surface and lean towards the bowl. Use a towel to create a tent over your face to prevent the steam from escaping.

* After 10 minutes, wipe your face with a clean cloth. Repeat this once every week.