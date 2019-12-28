There is a certain romance with the way people associate Delhi with its winters. After the sweltering heat of the summer season as citizens welcome the winter, temperature becomes an obsession among many.

Delhi recorded the season’s lowest temperature as the minimum temperature dropped to a chilling 1.7 degrees Celsius early on Saturday. With this, the national capital is headed for its coldest winter since 1901.

At 8.30 am, the Indian Meteorological Department recorded temperatures of 2.4 degrees Celsius at Safdurjung Enclave, 3.1 at Palam, 1.7 at Lodhi Road and 1.9 at Aya Nagar.

So much so is the rage behind the dropping mercury that memes, GIFs, posts have begun dominating the internet.

Social media users have been sharing their take on the weather of Delhi on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Here are some that will make your day.

Decision making moments about taking a shower or not. 😁🚿🛀#DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/0vWnOK2cNQ — Abhishek (@abhishaek) December 28, 2019

#DelhiWeather #DelhiWinters trending due to chilling winters.

Whereas other north Indian cities pic.twitter.com/tJjTfMX6Sq — shalini sharma (@Sharmashalini05) December 28, 2019

There is a competition btw GDP and TEMPERATURE to achieve the NADIR. Let’s see which one improves first. #coldwave #DelhiWeather — Dharmveer singh choudhary (@dharmveerdangi) December 27, 2019

Thandi Special:-

Only 3 livng beings r immune to cold 1. Polar bears

2. Penguins

3. Females wearing sleeveless n backless in marriages On Dec Night..#DelhiWeather — Pushpuneet Singh (@pushpuneet) December 28, 2019