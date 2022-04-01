Chaitra Navratri 2022: Here is the nine colours of Navratri

As the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated in full festive fervour, we thought of listing out the nine colours of Navratri 2022. Chaitra Navratri is a Hindu festival, that worships the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga for nine days. People deck up in colourful clothes. Clean their homes and decorate them, gift each other and relish lip-smacking dishes throughout the festival.
This year, it begins on April 2 and ends on April 10. Each of the nine days is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. One of the most important days of the festival is Rama Navami, which is on April 10. Click here to know the Puja vidhi, muhurat, samagri, and mantra of Chaitra Navratri 2022.
There are nine colours dedicated to all the nine days. It is believed that following the traditions keeping the colour of the day in mind, brings prosperity and happiness. So here are colours for all days.
Day 1 of Navratri – Yellow
Planet Pacifying puja: Mars
On the very first day of Navratri Goddess Shailputri, is worshipped. The colour yellow denotes happiness and brightness and people deck up in the colour to celebrate.
Day 2 of Navratri – White
Planet Pacifying puja: Rahu
White denotes peace and purity. Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on day 2 of the festival.
Day 3 of Navratri – Green
Planet Pacifying puja: Jupiter
The third form of Goddess Durga – Goddess Chandraghanta is celebrated on this day.
Day 4 of Navratri – Red
Planet Pacifying puja: Saturn
Red signifies beauty and fearlessness and devotees deck up in bright red colours to celebrate the day. Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri celebrates Goddess Kushmanda who is believed to have created the world with her divine smile.
Day 5 of Navratri – Royal blue
Planet Pacifying puja: Mercury
Royal blue signifies health and wealth. The fifth form of Goddess Durga, Goddess Skandamata, is worshipped on day 5 of Chaitra Navratri.
Day 6 of Navratri – Orange
Planet Pacifying puja: Ketu
Orange signifies energy and happiness. Goddess Katyayani, the slayer of demon Mahishasura, is worshipped on this day by devotees who deck up in orange.
Day 7 of Navratri – Grey
Planet Pacifying puja: Venus
Day 7 of Chaitra Navratri is also known as Saptami. On this day, grey clothes are worn by devotees to signify the strength of transformation. Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on Saptami.
Day 8 of Navratri – Pink
Planet Pacifying puja: Sun
Pink signifies the fulfilment of wishes. On this day, also known as Ashtami, Goddess Mahagauri – the eighth avatar of Goddess Durga – is worshipped.
Day 9 of Navratri – Purple
Planet Pacifying puja: Moon
Purple denotes the power of intellect and peace. On this day, Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped. Day 9, also referred to as Navami, denotes the end of the nine-day festival. The festival ends with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on day 10. Dussehra denotes the triumph of good over evil.