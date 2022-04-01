Chaitra Navratri 2022: Here is the nine colours of Navratri

As the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated in full festive fervour, we thought of listing out the nine colours of Navratri 2022. Chaitra Navratri is a Hindu festival, that worships the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga for nine days. People deck up in colourful clothes. Clean their homes and decorate them, gift each other and relish lip-smacking dishes throughout the festival.

This year, it begins on April 2 and ends on April 10. Each of the nine days is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. One of the most important days of the festival is Rama Navami, which is on April 10. Click here to know the Puja vidhi, muhurat, samagri, and mantra of Chaitra Navratri 2022.

There are nine colours dedicated to all the nine days. It is believed that following the traditions keeping the colour of the day in mind, brings prosperity and happiness. So here are colours for all days.

Day 1 of Navratri – Yellow



Planet Pacifying puja: Mars

On the very first day of Navratri Goddess Shailputri, is worshipped. The colour yellow denotes happiness and brightness and people deck up in the colour to celebrate.

Day 2 of Navratri – White

Planet Pacifying puja: Rahu

White denotes peace and purity. Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on day 2 of the festival.

Day 3 of Navratri – Green



Planet Pacifying puja: Jupiter

The third form of Goddess Durga – Goddess Chandraghanta is celebrated on this day.

Day 4 of Navratri – Red

Planet Pacifying puja: Saturn

Red signifies beauty and fearlessness and devotees deck up in bright red colours to celebrate the day. Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri celebrates Goddess Kushmanda who is believed to have created the world with her divine smile.

Day 5 of Navratri – Royal blue

Planet Pacifying puja: Mercury

Royal blue signifies health and wealth. The fifth form of Goddess Durga, Goddess Skandamata, is worshipped on day 5 of Chaitra Navratri.

Day 6 of Navratri – Orange

Planet Pacifying puja: Ketu

Orange signifies energy and happiness. Goddess Katyayani, the slayer of demon Mahishasura, is worshipped on this day by devotees who deck up in orange.

Day 7 of Navratri – Grey

Planet Pacifying puja: Venus

Day 7 of Chaitra Navratri is also known as Saptami. On this day, grey clothes are worn by devotees to signify the strength of transformation. Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on Saptami.

Day 8 of Navratri – Pink



Planet Pacifying puja: Sun

Pink signifies the fulfilment of wishes. On this day, also known as Ashtami, Goddess Mahagauri – the eighth avatar of Goddess Durga – is worshipped.

Day 9 of Navratri – Purple

Planet Pacifying puja: Moon

Purple denotes the power of intellect and peace. On this day, Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped. Day 9, also referred to as Navami, denotes the end of the nine-day festival. The festival ends with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on day 10. Dussehra denotes the triumph of good over evil.