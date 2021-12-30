Bihar: Home to numerous unexplored gems

Bihar has remained an underrated tourist destination in India. Ironically, Bihar was once the seat of one of the most prosperous ancient Indian kingdoms and today it suffers listlessness when it comes to heritage tourism in India. We agree we may have a good amount of foreign tourists swarming Bihar but said unsaid they have all restricted themselves to fewer destinations in this historically affluent state.

If we see, the history of Bihar is believed to have roots back in the breaking dawn of civilizations in India and then the state prospered as the seat of majestic empires like Magadh. It is also the state that gave two important religions – Buddhism and Jainism to the world.

Bihar in years developed into a rich historic site with diverse culture and traditions. Today, what we witness is the flavorsome extracts of the legacy of different empires. And if we make ourselves a little more adjustable and open to traveling, we may be able to explore an important gem from the Indian treasure chest.

Here is Bihar from the eye of an avid traveler and for the sake of convenience the list has been split into three sections so that you do not leave any stone unturned. Without any further ado, let us begin our journey into the historic land of Bihar:

Gaya

Among the most famous places in Bihar is Gaya, which is a Hindu pilgrimage hub and a transit point for the Buddhist pilgrimage center of Bodhgaya. It is believed that it was here under the tree that Buddha attained enlightenment. Gaya is a busy city situated on the bank of River Phalgu and it is replete with many temples and historic sites dating back to different eras that stand as the evidence of the successful rule of the Maurya and the Gupta dynasty here. The glory of Gaya was extended so much so that even Hiuen Tsang could not resist mentioning it in his travelogues.