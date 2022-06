Zobha’s De-Tan cream helps in lightening skin. It’s a unique tan removing formula that lightens the skin tone by removing the tanning effect from the sun.

The cream contains formulation of  Raspberry seed oil which offers anti-ageing benefits by improving skin elasticity, adding suppleness and flexibility while softening and smoothing the look of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin and also offers moisturising, occlusive, anti-inflammatory and antioxidization benefits for the skin.