What’s Calendula & Why Is It Becoming So Important In Skincare

Botanical extracts and ingredients run the gamut, from oils extracted from seeds, vitamins from fruits and vegetables, antioxidants from algae, and so much more. One area that the beauty industry has long used as a source of skincare inspiration is flowers, those delicate things you keep around your home and garden.

This is because flowers—rose and lavender, for example—contain important nutrients, anti-inflammatory benefits, and skin-healing properties. Here’s another one to add to your arsenal, if you haven’t already—as its skincare benefits certainly deserve your attention.

Calendula is a superstar beauty ingredient we have come to adore. Here’s why.

WHAT IS CALENDULA?

Native to the Mediterranean, Calendula officinalis, or pot marigold is an herbaceous plant commonly used in herbal and skincare products. Thought to bloom on the first of the month, this perennial’s name stems from the Latin “kalendae” which means “little calendar” or “the first day of every month.”

Calendula flowers are orange or gold with a strong, fresh aroma. A trusted herb for many centuries, Calendula is known to have been traditionally used in Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine.

WHAT ARE THE SKINCARE BENEFITS OF CALENDULA?

The effective compounds within Calendula help soothe and visibly improve skin.

1. It’s anti-Inflammatory.

Inflammation wreaks havoc on the skin: It breaks down collagen, causes irritation, and can trigger skin conditions. Inflammation comes from a variety of factors, as well, from stress, diet, and external aggressors like pollution and UV exposure.

2. It contains antioxidants.

Antioxidants are a beloved skincare ingredient for good reason, as they neutralize free radicals and help our bodies avoid oxidative stress—both of which lead to premature aging, collagen and elastin breakdown, and a whole host of other issues. Calendula contains carotenoids and flavonoids. And because of these antioxidants, the plant has been shown to help wounds heal faster, plump skin through hydration and circulation, and (again) prevent inflammation.

3. It’s antimicrobial.

As you may know, your body is covered with trillions of microbes—including bacteria and fungi—collectively called the microbiome. When balanced, these all play an important part in keeping skin healthy. It’s when a certain strain (or strains) become overgrown that issues arise: Its antimicrobial benefits make it useful in addressing issues like dandruff, diaper rash, and even acne. See, dandruff, rashes, and acne are all triggered by the overgrowth of certain fungi and bacteria, which calendula can help manage.

4. It can be hydrating.