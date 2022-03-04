Trendy eye makeup that you must try in 2022

Makeup is a very essential part of every women’s personality and eye makeup is the soul which should be done more properly.

With the day to day change in the fashion world, the styles for eye makeup are also evolving every minute. From Zoom parties to socially-distanced clubbing, there are thousands of styles that can be tried by one.

Here we have gathered some of the trendy styles for 2022 which will surely grab one’s eye. Just dig on to find your favourite!

Smokey eyes

Who said smokey eye can only be pulled off using blacks and browns? Switch to colours like indigo or midnight blue and see the magic unfold. Swipe on a pink-toned eyeshadow over your entire lids and then pack on a shimmer blue shade on the lower lid and blend well.

Apply the same colour on your lower lash line for that smokey effect. You can also swap your eyeshadow for a blue eyeliner pencil to amp up the intensity. The result is going to be the same, gorgeous.

Mermaid’s eyes

We’re absolutely loving the colour play here. Play around with textures — mattes and shimmers — to create this stunning look. Don’t apply eyeliner on the upper lash line, but do go ahead and line your waterline with an eccentric blue eyeliner to take things a notch higher. If you’re bold enough to try this look, make sure to prep your eyes using an eye primer to ensure your masterpiece lasts throughout the day. Swipe on matte nude lipstick, and you’re ready to slay.

Black shade

Another version of the classic brown and black smokey eye, this one is darker, deeper, and has a more gothic vibe to it. The reason is, this is probably one of the only eye makeup looks that is created using only one colour — black. To create this intense look, simply swipe on a kohl pencil all over your lid.

Blend it out using a nude or brown eyeshadow to soften the edges. Pack on black eyeshadow on the kohl to intensify the colour and keep the eye makeup look from smudging. Apply the kohl on your lower lash line and blend it out using the same brown eyeshadow for a smokey effect.