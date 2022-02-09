How to treat under-eye puffiness at home

Puffy eyes mostly happen when you haven’t got proper sleep, have cried too bad, or are just too tired to function. Maybe there was a party at home last night, maybe you were out till late at a friend’s place, or maybe there was too much work to finish before going to bed. Any of these can lead to puffy eyes and you cannot show up the next day to the office looking like that.

Other reasons because of which puffy eyes can occur are allergies, stress, sinus problems, or even dehydration. Whatever the reason may be, you may need a quick hack to fix the eyes and look your best for the day ahead of you. Here is how you can quickly treat puffy eyes at home.

Potato Potato contains Catecholase, which helps reduce puffiness under the eyes. Additionally, the nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants in it help the skin stay firm, smooth and bright. Cut a medium-sized potato into thin slices and refrigerate for about 30 minutes. Place these slices to cover the puffed areas. After 15 minutes, wash your eyes with some cold water.

Saltwater compress Hot water and salt together reduce swelling. Add half a teaspoon of salt to some warm water in a bowl. Soak two cotton balls in this solution and place them over your eyes. Once they cool, soak the cotton balls again and place them on the eyes. Repeat this treatment for at least half an hour.

Egg whites Egg whites help tighten the skin areas around the eyes, making them look less baggy. Beat one or two egg whites until stiff and gently apply underneath your eyes using a brush. Leave for about 10 minutes and then wash with cold water.

Milk The fat in whole milk soothes the puffy eyes while the amino acids help reduce the swelling. Besides, milk also helps restore the water in your eyes. Soak two cotton pads in some chilled milk and place them over your eyes. After about 20-30 minutes, wash with cold water.