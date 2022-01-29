Tips for beautiful and bouncy hair

When you want to look your best, flat and limp hair can leave you searching for ideas. How can you get that coveted, head-turning bounce? If you struggle to get your hair to maintain body and volume, there are a few things you can do to help. Read on to discover possible reasons that your hair might seem flat and find the ideal hair care routine for adding volume and luster!

1. Avoid Brushing Too Much

To Increase hair volume, only brush when required. Too much brushing can lead to split ends and hair breakage. This can lead to hair fall. Brushing also distributes our mane’s natural oils, which can make your hair flat. While combing, make sure that you’re gentle. You can also use your fingers to detangle the knots.

2. Wash Your Hair On And Off

Instead of washing your hair every day, do it twice or thrice a week. You’ll get fuller hair at the roots if you don’t wash your hair frequently. Make the best use of dry shampoo during this time. Also while picking up a shampoo, make sure that you get the one that doesn’t contain sodium Laureth sulfate because such chemicals may lead to scalp irritation and hair fall.

3. Accessorize Right

The secret behind how to make hair look bouncy is also dependent on what you put in your hair. Whenever you go accessory shopping, make sure that you buy hair ties that aren’t made of rubber or metal hairbands. They will pull at your hair and cause hair to fall. Tight hairstyles are also a no-no as they can weaken the hair follicles and cause your hair to fall. Sometimes, it’s good and healthy to leave your hair open and let it breathe. Take note of all you fine-haired beauties.

4. Go For Layers

The next time you meet your hairstylist, ask them to cut your hair by giving you layers. You see, layers give an illusion of fuller hair. Talk to your hairstylist and ask them to give you a cut that will not only compliment your face cut but will also make your hair look more voluminous than it is.

5. Hairspray Like A Boss

The best tip on how to get bouncy hair? HAIRSPRAY! If you haven’t used hairspray before, now is a good time to try using one! When buying one, watch for words like “thickening” or “volumizing”. These agents are bound to make fine hair look fuller. Try this Thin To Thick hairspray by Jason Natural.

6. Be A Blow Dry Whizz

The key to bouncy hair is mastering the art of blow-drying. Always use a heat protectant before using any styling tools or products on your hair. When blow-drying, make sure that you flip your head over and use your diffuser to make your hair dry faster and fluff up. Use your brush to lift the roots away from the scalp for some volume!

7. Flip Your Part

Your hair gets used to your everyday parting and lays flat on that side. Give your mane a mini makeover and flip your part to the opposite side for a voluminous lift at the roots. You can even spritz it with some texture spray if you want it to look even bigger!

8. Get Rollin’

A fine-haired girl should have some velcro rollers handy. Once your hair is dry, use some texturizing spray before putting the front part of your hair into rollers. 3 rollers along the front and on the crown are enough to give your mane a bouncy boost. Leave them on for 20 minutes (you can also apply heat on them with a blow dryer for a minute if you want even more volume) and be amazed at your lush, voluminous locks.

9. Oil Them Up!

We cannot stress enough the importance of oiling your hair, for there are simply too many benefits! Not only does oiling provide your hair with the natural nourishment they so desperately need (what with all the styling and coloring), but it also goes a long way in giving your hair that natural bounce! All you need to do is to oil your hair an hour or two before you plan to wash them, and you will have a healthy head of bouncy hair in no time!

10. Beer Surprise!

This is one of the most traditional tricks in the books when it comes to giving your hair that instant bounce. Not only does beer add a natural sheen of shine to otherwise dull hair, but it also gives your hair a natural bounce that is hard to miss! All you need to do is simply rinse your hair with beer before shampooing, and you’re good to go! So worry no more about fine hair ladies, for our simple hacks for bouncy hair have always got your back!