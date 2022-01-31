Super foods For Hair Growth And Thickness

Whether it’s a personal challenge to see just how long your hair can get or to grow out a look that isn’t doing you any favors, or because you just want to be able to throw your hair into a ponytail again, most of us have been eager to get our hair to grow faster at one point or another. You may have found vitamins or shampoos or tried to get your hair to grow longer out of sheer force of will. You’ll have likely found that most of these things do not work. That’s why we have found out exactly how to get our hair to grow by making changes to our diets.

1. Avocados

In addition to tasting amazing, avocados can help you in many ways as they are a great source of healthy fats. For the promotion of hair growth, vitamin E is very essential, and avocados are filled with vitamin E. It also protects the scalp from oxidative stress and damage, which helps one in preventing poor hair quality and fewer hair follicles.

2. Citrus fruits

Just like vitamin E, vitamin C is equally essential for your body for iron efficiency. This vitamin C can also help in the production of collagen, helping you get your dreamy, shiny hair.

3. Spinach

Well, we don’t think there is an introduction to how spinach is beneficial for your body. But what we don’t know is about its benefits for hair. Rich with nutrients like iron, vitamins A and C, spinach is really helpful to promote hair growth. It is a great source of iron and helps produce sebum which helps in keeping your scalp hydrated and healthy.

4. Carrot

Filled with vitamin A, carrots have a lot of benefits for your hair. They can help make your hair stronger, longer, and thicker. It is also beneficial for improving your blood circulation and preventing the growth of grey hair.

5. Nuts

We have got to agree that including nuts like almonds, walnuts, etc., is one of the easiest ones in comparison to others. And when they are filled with nutrients like vitamins E, B, and healthy fats, which help promote hair growth, it is an added-on advantage.

6. Chia seeds