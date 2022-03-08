How to shape your brows to flatter your face

Eyebrows are possibly the most important part of your face and a good brow can either make or break your look! When done correctly, they can create much-needed structure and balance to the face.

The reign of skinny brows ended a long, long time ago—it’s all about big, bushy eyebrows these days. Finding the perfect eyebrow shape is very important as it will help to flatter your face.

So, we’ve broken down every gorgeous face shape with tips for how to shape your brows to match.

Round-Shaped Face: Go for High Arched Brows

Face Shape: Facial width and length are roughly the same sizes

Brow style: High-arched brows are going to work best for you as this will provide a vertical point, creating the illusion of a slimmer face. Your goal is to elongate your face so start by filling your brows in at your arch, making them slightly darker here to emphasize the shape. You can also brush your brows upwards as this will help lift your face. Add a little highlighter to your brow bone to lift the brow even higher.

Oval-Shaped Face: Go for Softly-Angled Brows

Face Shape: Forehead is slightly wider than the chin, with high cheekbones

Brow style: If you’re blessed with an oval shape like these beauties, consider yourself lucky as you can rock almost any brow shape. Try a softly-angled brow with a slight arch, which will add dimension to your face without being too harsh.

Heart-Shaped Face: Go for Soft, Rounded Brows

Face Shape: Forehead is wider with a sharp chin

Brow style: For all of your heart-shaped beauties, try a rounded brow shape, as it’ll help soften the more angular areas of your face. Stay clear of a high arch and go low instead, unless you have a shorter face, in which case more depth can look great. Keep your brows well-groomed to help balance your facial harmony.

Square-Shaped Face: Go for Thick, Flat Brows with a Soft Arch

Face Shape: Forehead, jawline, and cheekbones are all the same width

Brow Style: If you have a square face shape like the utterly gorgeous Keira Knightley, opt for slightly angled brows that will soften the angles of your face and add depth. But be careful of a sharp arch or a round shape.

Diamond-Shaped Face: Go for Curved Brows

Face Shape: Wide cheeks with a narrower chin and forehead.

Brow Style: If you’ve got a diamond-shaped face, your primary goal is to shorten your face. The best way to do this is by creating a curved brow, which will lift your face upwards, making it appear more round. Don’t be afraid to lengthen your brow, as it’ll help balance a sharper jawline.