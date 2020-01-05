South Indian beauties Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara are the top actresses that are ruling the Southern Cinema with their strong on-screen performances. Both the actresses had proven their mettle in 2019 after giving back to back hits.

At the recent Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020, Samantha Akkineni won Best Actor (Female) – Jury Special for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe. On the other hand, Nayanthara won two awards- Favorite Actor Female for Viswasam and Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema. Both the actresses graced the star-studded awards event in their best stylish look.

Akkineni who is known for her sartorial choices graced the event in an embellished pastel saree by Kresha Bajaj.

The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she completed her eye-grabbing saree with statement earrings, wavy one-sided open hairdo, shimmery eyes and lots of mascara. To accessorise her look, the actress wore statement danglers.

On the other hand, Nayanthara picked simple yet elegant sari for the awards ceremony. The lady superstar of Kollywood film industry looked pretty as she donned a traditional sari in an earthy tone with golden border accessorised with a golden-coloured choker with beads and bindi. She also wore statement rings to complete her look.

Keeping the makeup subtle, the actress opted for black kohled eyes. Nayanthara is one of the actresses who know how to dress up right and is currently nailing it with her graceful and confident appearance at the event.

