Proven Ayurvedic Herbs for glowing and younger looking skin

Ayurvedic Herbs: Who doesn’t want healthy, flawless, acne-free skin? We generally resort to chemical-laden commercial skincare creams that do no good and instead harm the skin in the long run. To further heal the damages we again go back to more expensive skin-care products and it becomes a kind of a vicious cycle. But if you are still wary, you can resort to natural ingredients. Ayurveda has always had a treasure trove of home remedies that can not only help your skin glow but also keep it healthy. Ayurveda suggests some herbal remedies that can help treat your skin according to the doshas of the body.

Here are some of the Herbs for glowing and younger-looking skin.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla or Amalaki is renowned for the treasure trove of beneficial constituents it houses, for the well-being of the skin, such as vitamin C, gallic acid, and tannins. Being adaptogenic, they safeguard skin from excess stressors and pressure. Dab some diluted amla juice on the face, leave it on for 10 minutes, and wash off with lukewarm water, for rested skin sans wrinkling, drooping.

Chandan (Sandalwood)

Instilled with a pleasing scent, profuse cooling properties, and organic brightening essentials, Chandan remarkably rectifies suntans, and dark spots, efficiently treating uneven skin tone.

Make a paste out of Chandan powder and milk, apply a uniform layer on the face after cleansing, let it stay for 15 minutes, and rinse off, to obtain flawless, fair skin.

Salai (Indian Frankincense)

Salai, otherwise termed sallaki, is bestowed with anti-inflammatory characteristics. It is one of the best herbal antidotes for mending myriad skin disorders including eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea.

Smear a bit of gum resin extract of the salai plant on peeling and wounded portions of the skin, keep it on for 5 minutes, and, wash off with cold water. This assists in curing breakouts and blemishes.