Oxyglow for nourished skin and hair

OxyGlow is a major maker of high-quality natural skincare and cosmetics in India. It combines age-old natural beauty remedies from around the world with cutting-edge 21st-century cosmetics science.

OxyGlow has quickly become one of the most popular cosmetic brands in both the Indian and international markets.

They have a large choice of natural products that are based on herbal components and natural ingredients, are dermatological tested, organically pure, and preservative-free, and are environmentally friendly. Their products are all-natural, effective, and provide the greatest results.

They offer skin and hair products that are conveniently accessible on their websites and come in a variety of sizes. Also, there is a fruit facial kit that is highly beneficial for summer and removes all tan dirt from the skin while giving a perfect result that we can use in our daily lives.

Fruit Facial Kit: A facial treatment filled with fruit extracts to help slow down the ageing process, reduce wrinkles, promote blood circulation, and boost oxygen flow. The products feature a combination of fruit extracts and herbs that deep cleanse your face while also removing the top dead layers of skin, leaving you with lovely, glowing skin.

Fruit Enzyme Face Cleanser: Removes deeply embedded grime and pollutants, leaving skin clean and refreshed. It also aids in the restoration of natural equilibrium.

Bearberry Fruit Facial Scrub: Aids in the removal of persistent skin pigmentation. It has a brightening impact on the skin and helps to increase the rate of cell turnover.

Fruit Enzyme with Vitamin E Massage Cream: Made with natural oils and fruits, it improves skin elasticity and polishing while also helping to prevent early symptoms of ageing, leaving you with soft, supple skin.

Fruit Enzyme Mask: This unique mask nourishes and rejuvenates your skin while preserving its optimum moisture balance, thanks to the goodness of fruit enzymes and herbal extracts.

Face Cream with Fruit Extracts: Packed with exotic herbs, it brightens and protects the face from environmental aggressors.

Smooth Skin Serum: Adds moisture and nutrients to the skin while penetrating deeply. It protects against dark spots, wrinkles, and acne, resulting in properly hydrated skin with no stickiness and a brilliant shine.

Aloe vera Sun Block Cream SPF 40 by OxyGlow: Aloe vera Sun Block Cream SPF 40 does not absorb UV radiation from the sun. Instead, it creates a protective mirror-like shield that reflects the rays, providing safer and more effective sun protection. It protects against both UV A and UV B rays and has a broad spectrum of protection. It’s enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, is quite relaxing, and is completely non-sticky.

Keratin Shampoo with Argan Oil: OxyGlow Keratin Shampoo with Argan Oil is a mild sulfate-free product that repairs damaged hair, strengthens hair strands, and replaces lost moisture for smoother, healthier, and more manageable hair.

OxyGlow Keratin Protein Hair Mask gently hydrates and calms the scalp and hair, leaving it soft and conditioned. Keratin is an active protein that helps to strengthen and improve the appearance of your hair. This hair mask nourishes the hair deeply, leaving it soft, healthy, and lustrous.