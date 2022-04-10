Are you looking for natural remedies for your skin challenges? Some of the most common skin health problems are acne, pimples, dark circles, and dry skin. And this may happen due to changing seasons, pollution, or hormonal changes. Often the products and treatments for these challenges can burn a hole in your wallet! But, do you that nature also offers amazing remedies that are cost-effective and easy to make at home. So, today we have gathered the top 3 natural remedies for the most common skin conditions.

Here are natural remedies for common skin problems

Acne and pimples

This turmeric aloe vera face mask is pretty much a dream for sensitive skin since it’s part aloe vera gel (which helps calm redness and irritation) and partly rose water (which is a natural anti-inflammatory). If you’re worried about staining, apply it over your favorite face oil or add a few drops of oil to the mixture before applying it.

Dark circles

Another tried-and-tested remedy to treat dark circles is to mix almond oil and lemon juice. Lemon juice’s active component is ascorbic acid, along with other nutrients it helps to reduce water retention which can cause puffy circles around the eyes.

Dry skin

This mask uses honey and coconut oil, which adds an extra dose of hydration. Perfect for sensitive skin that could use some soothing. Not only does it moisturize, but it also reduces redness.