Mithila Palkar the face of a new brand

Mithila Palkar has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Plum — India’s first 100 percent vegan & cruelty-free beauty and personal care brand. The vivacious and spirited actresses, exemplifies the-girl-next-door image and will appear in the brand’s campaigns across digital media.

Starting her acting career in 2014, Mithila is known for a wide variety of roles that she has portrayed in movies and web series such as, Chopsticks and Karwaan. She rose to fame after her roles in popular web series Little Things and Girl in the City. She is also a popular singer.

On being the brand’s first ambassador, actress Mithila Palkar shares, “I’m really excited to be the face of a brand like Plum that believes in spreading so much goodness around the world. I deeply resonate with the philosophy of the brand and their unique approach towards creating products which are truly good for your skin. In Plum, I have found my partner, which provides an authentic, dependable, efficacious, and delightful experience in skincare. I am truly glad to be associated with them.”

Commenting on the announcement, Shankar Prasad, CEO and founder at Plum, said “Plum is a youthful brand that resonates with the confident woman of today. So, onboarding a millennial youth icon like Mithila Palkar seemed to be a natural fit. She reflects Plum’s values of being honest and real. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions of more women who will emotionally associate with our brand and love using our products. We are confident that her voice will inspire them to be comfortable in their skincare and beauty choices and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her as the face of Plum.”