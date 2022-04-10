How to keep skin hydrated and glowing naturally in summer

Are you worried about your skin? With the weather changing, our skin requirements change too. During the hotter months, it gets all the more difficult to keep the skin soft, protected, and glowing because of the harsh rays of the sun. Then there’s pollution and dirt to add to the trouble. While we may not be able to follow every beauty ritual necessary to protect our skin, an essential point to remember is to keep it well hydrated. This can be achieved by not just following a healthy lifestyle but also a basic beauty regime. So are you thinking about how to keep your skin hydrated? Then need not worry because we are here with some of the tips to keep your skin hydrated and glowing in summer.

Tips to keep skin hydrated and glowing naturally in summer

1. Moisturizing

Your body loses a good amount of moisture in summers and it is a common phenomenon. Thus, it is suggested that it’s essential to hydrate your body and maintain the moisture level. According to studies, one should consume at least 8-10 glasses of water daily along with increasing fruit intake. This will not only keep your body hydrated but also helps in glowing skin. Also, you can consider applying moisturizer post washing and before heading towards the bed for hydrated skin.

2. Go for Face Mist

On warm summer days, having a face mist in hand is a great way to ensure mid-day hydration when you feel your skin needs it. It’s also a good way of cooling down in the heat. Over the years, face mists have become increasingly popular and many now include added ingredients, meaning it’s possible to pick one tailored to your skin type.

3. Avoid Applying Much Makeup

Makeup is probably every girl’s best friend. Isn’t it? But this best buddy of yours can even take a toll on your healthy skin, especially during summers. As per studies, it’s good to use mild makeup during the summers, avoiding the heavy ones.

4. Cleanse Your Face

Cleansing your face twice a day is usually recommended. Scrubbing your skin twice or thrice a week is suggested for getting rid of dirt and grime from deep within the pores.

5. Use Home-Remedies

Home remedies have always been among the most preferred skin-care treatment. And why not as it’s easy to hop on, especially amid the hectic lifestyle of people. During this lockdown, utilize this as an opportunity to pamper your skin with various home remedies that can prove fruitful for your skin. Though, one should do a bit of research about the ingredients before applying them for staying on the safe side.