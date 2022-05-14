Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty expands retail footprint across 100+ beauty stores in India

B-town actress Katrina Kaif is known for her beauty and fitness in the whole country and it is no more a secret that her beauty brand ‘Kay Beauty’ is India’s most loved beauty brand! Katrina Kaif’s makeup brand was launched in partnership with Nykaa, in the year 2019.

Now recently, the brand has announced its expansion to offline stores, including 100 plus General and Modern Trade beauty stores, across the country. Within a span of two years, the brand is now delivering to 1600+ cities and is available in over 90 Nykaa stores pan-India, the company said in a statement.

The statement also added, ” “Kay Beauty products are now available in general trade stores and modern trade formats such as Lifestyle. The first phase of the retail expansion has witnessed Kay Beauty’s entry into beauty stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, Ludhiana, and soon after in Lucknow and Pune.”

By expanding its footprint and increasing accessibility for brand aficionados, it certainly looks like Katrina has taken it up a notch higher with this power move.

Katrina Kaif, Co-founder of Kay Beauty said, “My vision for Kay Beauty was to create a diverse and inclusive brand that would resonate with makeup lovers and specifically cater to Indian skin requirements. Kay Beauty’s expansion in distribution will further deepen engagement as more and more consumers see, touch, and experience the brand and I’m excited to see its journey across beauty doors in India.”

“Since its launch, Kay Beauty has secured consumer trust and love quickly owing to its world-class offering of trendy, high-performance natural makeup, widely sought by the sophisticated beauty audience aged 25 and above. Today, it is amongst the top makeup brands on Nykaa, and has shown impressive growth and demand from across the country,” said Reena Chhabra, CEO, of Nykaa Brands.

Sharing this news on Instagram Actress Katrina Kaif wrote:

“Kay Beauty has now expanded to 100+ general trade stores and leading modern trade stores in India & we are now delivering to 1600+ cities & available in over 90 Nykaa stores pan India.”

“When we started this journey – making Kay Beauty accessible to everyone was a huge priority. This expansion in distribution will further deepen engagement as more consumers see and feel the magic of our products, you can now spot Kay Beauty at Lifestyle stores, Pretty Cosmo, Beauty Centres, etc. Crossing this milestone fills my heart with gratitude as Kay Beauty makes its journey across beauty doors in India,” she further added.