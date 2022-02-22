Interesting Ways To Use Papaya On The Face

It may not be everyone’s favorite fruit, but papaya is a powerhouse of essential nutrients. It’s not just great for your health and well-being, but can also be used as a home remedy to nourish your skin and bring back its natural glow.

This is mostly because of an active enzyme that is naturally found in papaya (particularly under the peel of unripe papaya), which is called papain. Papain is said to work effectively in exfoliating dead skin, hydrating the skin cells, and improving skin tone.

What’s more? It’s a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E, pantothenic acid, folate, magnesium, and potassium, and can be easily found in the market without being heavy on your wallet.

So if you are looking for easy home remedies to take care of your skin and keep it looking young, you should make use of papaya and reap its amazing benefits.

Enrich your skin with a much-needed dose of papayas in these exciting ways?

Papaya Face Cleanser

Papayas make for great face cleansers, thanks to the deep cleansing and mild exfoliating properties of the fruit. You can keep your pore health in check and also keep blemishes at bay, by rubbing some homemade papaya face cleanser all over your skin.

All you need to do is mash some papaya and add grated cucumber and a few drops of vitamin E oil to it as the latter ensures moisturized skin while the former tones and tightens the skin. Gently rub the paste on the face and wash with cold water.

Papaya Face Scrub

Let papaya do its OG job, i.e. exfoliation, as you whip up a papaya-infused scrub at home. While papaya exfoliates chemically, thanks to the AHAs and enzymes, you can mix it up with a physical exfoliator like brown sugar and oatmeal to elevate the exfoliation for effective results.

Don’t worry, all three agents are mild exfoliators and will rid your skin of dullness, dead skin, and dryness, revealing brighter and smoother skin. All you need to do is simply mix mashed papaya, oatmeal, and brown sugar in a 1:1:1 ratio and scrub it over the skin.

Papaya Face Mask

Putting on a papaya mask is a smart thing to do if you’re yearning for glowing, smooth, fresh, and healthy-looking skin. Vitamin C aids with pigmentation, vitamin A reduces inflammation while papain takes care of blemishes, marks, and acne. Don’t fret over dryness, since AHAs look after that.

To make a papaya face mask, add honey and milk to a bowl of mashed ripe papaya in a 2:1:2 ratio and churn it up well. Milk and honey boost the brightening and softening effects. You can also add a pinch of turmeric for extra glow or one egg white to tighten the skin.