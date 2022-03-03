Get glowing morning skin with these night skincare regime

If you often fall asleep at night without taking off your makeup or giving your skin proper nourishment, you will likely wake up with skin that looks dull and lackluster. In case this sounds too familiar, you need to focus on building the right nighttime skincare routine.

Treating your skin to natural rejuvenation during the nights can make it more durable during the day. A nighttime skincare routine that concentrates on hydration and repair can keep your skin firm and clear. Read on to find out how to build an ideal nighttime skincare routine.

1. Makeup Removal

After one long day, we need a clean face when we get to bed and the biggest mistake that we all make is to sleep with makeup on! As much as we try not to do it, we sometimes end up going to bed with makeup. Sleeping with your makeup on can cause various skin issues including acne. Use a makeup remover to wipe off all that makeup and excess oil. It will also help in preventing any irritation or acne.

2. Cleansing Is A Must

Makeup remover only removes the makeup but cleansing your skin right after that with a gentle cleanser or face wash is a must to do. It will help in removing any leftover makeup, dirt or grime to make your pores clean. Don’t be too harsh when cleansing, go in a circular motion and clean your skin thoroughly. Make sure that you use a cleanser that suits your skin type.

3. Toner

A toner is the most soothing step of the skincare regimen and who said you don’t need that at night? Apply the toner using a cotton pad and it helps in minimizing pores. It helps in maintaining the pH levels of the skin and keep it naturally moisturized.

4. Serum

Serums are an essential part of your night care routine. Once your toner is all absorbed, apply the serum as it will help in improving the texture of the skin and give a natural glow to it.

5. Eye Care

To get rid of puffiness and tiredness, we need under eye creams and gels to help us. Also, under eyes need moisture too and this is the best way to do so. Opt for one that suits your skin type. They are comparatively lighter in texture and easy to apply and makes skin moisturized.

6. Moisturizer

Just when we thought we have done too much moisturisation, nope we haven’t! Moisturizer is the most important. Apply a lightweight and gentle moisturizer to your skin right before you go to bed. It will lock in all the natural hydration and give you supple and plump skin when you wake up.