Feeling embarrassed because of dandruff! Check out these remedies

Dandruff affects almost 70% of people at least once in their lifetime. But many are constantly battling this hair problem as it refuses to go away or surfaces every few months. If you too are fed up with these white flakes on your scalp, it’s time to switch to natural ways to get rid of dandruff. Here show.

How dandruff starts

Shedding dead skin cells is a natural process and often goes unnoticed; however, in people who develop a scalp infection due to a type of fungus called Malassezia, there is an increased turnover of these cells. When these cells combine with the oil secreted from the scalp, there is a formation of greasy clumps that we call dandruff.

Shampooing your hair takes off these flakes and therefore, appears to be effective in reducing dandruff; however, this is only a temporary solution. For lasting results, you can try a few of the remedies mentioned here that have been traditionally used in Indian homes for healthy, dandruff-free hair.

Oil your scalp