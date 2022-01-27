Fed up with painful Crack heel! Then you are on right page

Often we suffer from a cracked heel problem, it’s is not only painful but also very embracing. So, if you are also suffering from this problem, then you are on the right page. Read below to know what is a crack heel, its causes, and treatment.

Cracked heels, also referred to as heel fissures, are a common foot condition, which can cause discomfort or even pain. When the sensitive skin on the bottom of the feet and heels becomes too dry, it can split open, leaving painful cracks called fissures on your heels. Those cracks may not only make it painful to walk but can also lead to serious infections.

How They Happen

Cracks in the heels are generally caused by insufficient moisture. These cracks can become sore and may even bleed. Seriously dry feet can occur for several reasons, including:

Cold winter weather

Dehydration, or not drinking enough water

Not moisturizing your feet

Taking very hot baths or showers

Soaking in a hot bath for too long or too frequently

Using harsh, drying soaps on your feet

Scrubbing feet dry

Having diabetes

Home treatments for cracked heels

1. Heel balms or thick moisturizers

The first line of treatment for cracked heels is using a heel balm. These balms contain ingredients to moisturize, soften, and exfoliate dead skin.

2. Soak and exfoliate your feet

The skin around cracked heels is often thicker and drier than the rest of your skin. This skin tends to split when you apply pressure. Soaking and moisturizing your feet can help with this. Here are some tips.

3. Liquid bandage

You can also apply a liquid bandage to cracks to seal the wound and prevent infections or further cracking. This product comes as a spray, which means you can go about your day without worrying about the bandage coming off. Liquid bandage is a good option for treating deep heel cracks that may bleed.

4. Applying a keratolytic to thickened skin

When the heel skin is thick, applying a keratolytic may help thin it, as well as the other treatments.

Keratolytics are agents that thin thickened skin, cause the outer skin layer to loosen, and help with the removal of dead skin cells. This process allows the skin to keep in more moisture.

Examples of keratolytic include:

alpha hydroxy acids, such as lactic acid and glycolic acid

salicylic acid

urea

Products that contain both keratolytic and humectants may be the most useful. For example, urea is both a keratolytic and humectant that moisturizes and removes dry, cracked, and thickened skin.