Here are some easy-squeeze tricks for glowing skin

Gone are the days when glowing skin was only a woman’s top priority! These days everyone yearns for a soft, smoother and of course, blemish-free glowing skin. And with each of us engulfed in hectic schedules, irregular eating habits, inadequate sleep and pollution, achieving flawless and picture-perfect, glowing skin has become difficult, if not an impossible task.

While there are scores of skin and beauty care products available in the market, nothing beats the goodness and wholesomeness of natural products. So, walk into the article to find some easy tricks!

Go gentle on your skin

You want to make sure that you’ve completely removed your makeup and pore-clogging dirt from your day, but do it gently. Avoid harsh scrubs and drying soaps, which can cause skin irritation, tiny tears, redness, tightness, and flaky skin.

Instead, use a cleansing oil first to remove your makeup and sunscreen without stripping and damaging the top layer of your skin. Then, do a second wash with a gentle cleanser to remove the oil.

Avoid hot water

Going gentle on your skin also means no hot water or harsh soaps. Hot water can strip natural oils, which can cause dryness and irritation. It can also cause superficial vessel dilation, which can make the skin appear red, but only temporarily. Instead, use lukewarm water when cleansing your face.

Add a serum to your lineup

Face serums contain a high concentration of ingredients that help to brighten your skin, boost hydration, and diminish the signs of ageing. Because serums absorb quickly into your skin, you can apply them once or twice a day after cleansing.

Make a date with a face mask

Treating yourself to a weekly face mask is another excellent tool to get your skin glowing.

Look for masks that contain:

antioxidants

hyaluronic acid

shea butter

other hydrating and brightening ingredients

In general, you can use a face mask 1 to 3 times per week, but this depends on the product and your skin type. Make sure to read the directions before using a face mask on your skin.

You can also go for various homemade juices that help in getting a natural glow. Click here.