Easy-squeeze home remedies to get rid of white spots

White patches on anyone’s face can be very unpleasant to look at. Also, it can affect your self-esteem and confidence. Any white patch found on your skin can be an alarming sign that you need to seek serious medical attention before it gets worse and begins spreading.

White spots on the face look paler than the surrounding skin. In some cases, the spots can be a little itchy, but they are usually harmless. White spots can also appear on the hands, back, and other parts of the body.

What are White Patches?

White patches are also known as vitiligo which is a skin disease that causes skin discolouration to an extent to which your skin loses its natural colour. In extreme cases, this skin condition can also affect your hair and the inside part of your mouth.

So what causes vitiligo? Well, your skin and hair contain melanin and when melanin is not produced, then you may apparently end up suffering from vitiligo.

This may appear to be more deadly on people who are darker. Moreover, this disease is not contagious, but it can lower your self-confidence in public and also causes tremendous stress.

The worst part about people suffering from this skin discolouration is that it makes one feel depressed and this thinking itself causes other mental disorders. The treatment for vitiligo includes restoring colour to the affected skin, but this can in no way prevent continued skin colour loss.

In this article, we have gathered some of the natural treatments for curing white spots on the body.

Home remedies for white spots:

1) Coconut oil

You can apply coconut oil directly to the white spots. Therefore, coconut oil is considered good for fighting fungi, inflammation, and bacteria. In addition, coconut oil decreases melanin production.

2) Ginger

Ginger juice can also be directly applied to the white patches. Or you can drink its juice to treat white patches. Ginger juice increases blood circulation that eventually boosts melanin secretion.

3) Copper

Store water in the copper vessel and drink it on the empty stomach. This stored water helps in melanin production and will treat the vitiligo.

4) Red clay

Red clay is another natural way to treat white spots or vitiligo. Red Clay is loaded with copper content that is beneficial for white patches’ treatment. To use this: Mix red clay and ginger juice together and apply it to the affected area.

5) Ginkgo biloba

This herb is loaded with antioxidants and it is considered to be helpful in reducing the vitiligo condition. Ginkgo biloba boosts the formation of new pigmentation.

6) Papaya

Papaya provides many health benefits and one of them is treating vitiligo. The effects of papaya against vitiligo are proven. Therefore, you can directly rub a piece of papaya on the affected area. Wash the skin with normal water after the rubbed papaya gets dry. You can drink papaya juice that helps in replenishing the body of melanin cells lost due to vitiligo.

7) Basil leaves

Basil leaves are loaded with anti-ageing and anti-viral properties that support in treating the white patches’ condition. To use basil leaves for the vitiligo, mix basil leaves and lime juice together and apply it to the affected area. It stimulates melanin production and hence, it can treat vitiligo.

8) Walnuts

Walnuts fall in the category of dry fruits that offers numerous health benefits. A condition of white patches or vitiligo is beneficial in the treatment of white patches on the skin. Therefore, consume 5 walnuts daily for a better result against vitiligo.

Another option is that you can take the walnut powder and add some water to it and mix it well. Use this paste on the white patches for 15-20 minutes. Apply this daily 3 times a day.

9) Turmeric

Turmeric is loaded with many good properties and it is considered an effective home remedy for vitiligo. Mix mustard oil in turmeric and apply it to the affected area for 20 minutes. This mixture stimulates skin pigmentation and applying this twice a day will give you positive results.