Best known for its fragrant purple blossoms, lavender is a perennial plant (regrows every year) that’s also known for its health benefits.

Traditional herbal textbooks and research studies alike confirm lavender’s role as a health jack-of-all-trades. That’s because the plant’s parts contain different chemical compounds that positively affect your body.

From its ability to boost your mood to reducing colic symptoms, it has a number of potential benefits.

The lavender essential oil has become part of many people’s daily skincare routine and they love how many ways there are to use it.

Here are some of the best ways to make lavender essential oil a part of your Self-Care Routine:

Lavender Oil For Better Sleep

This oil has been used to aid with sleep forever and you can trust a few drops of it to help you sleep like a baby. Lavender essential oil induces sleep and is used as a remedy for insomnia. Rub a few drops of the oil on your palm and rub it on your pillowcase or bed sheet. It would promote sleep and will show a significant improvement in sleep quality.

Lavender Oil For Acne

The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties make lavender oil an effective and gentle remedy for acne. Pure lavender essential oil inhibits the bacteria that are the cause of basic acne issues; it helps in regulating over secretion of sebum by hormonal manipulation.

Lavender oil also helps in reducing acne scars. Add a few drops of it to your toner and pat onto the skin. If you have dry skin, you can also mix it with a carrier oil like coconut or almond oil.

Lavender Oil For Dry Skin

Lavender essential oil calms the skin and soothes chapped and dry skin. It promotes skin cell regeneration, leaving skin feeling smooth and soft. Add a few drops to your moisturizer, face cream, or body lotion to battle dry, dull, or inflamed winter skin. Hence, you will also spot lavender oil in treatments for eczema too, one of the common dryness-caused conditions.

Lavender Oil For Hair Growth

Facing hair fall or hair loss? Trust lavender oil to help you out by promoting improved scalp and hair health. It acts as a great cure against lice, lice eggs, and nits. It is also very helpful against hair loss, particularly for people suffering from alopecia, a disease where the body rejects its own hair follicles. All you need to do is dilute some drops of lavender essential oil into a carrier oil and apply liberally all over your mane.

Lavender Oil For Wrinkles

Not many know but lavender oil helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and dullness that come along with aging, thanks to its de-stressing and calming properties plus rich content of antioxidants.

The lavender essential oil has antioxidants that are beneficial to the skin. It helps combat free radicals and reduce overall stress. It reduces visible signs of aging. Add a few drops of the oil into your daily skincare routine to see the results. You can also add a few drops of bathwater.