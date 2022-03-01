The best natural conditioners for all hair types

We all crave smooth and silky hair. We all want those lustrous tresses that are often flaunted by the models in hair product commercials. But that is a combination of light and editing more than the actual health of the hair.

So, is the dream of having good hair a farce? Not really. You can still have the same sheen with some good products at your disposal. And one of those products is a hair conditioner.

But what if you want a completely chemical-free hair product? After all, no matter how organic, every product has some level of chemicals. We have the solution in the form of homemade hair conditioners.

Yes, believe it or not, you can create hair conditioners at home. Soft and creamy, they improve the health and texture of your hair and keep a check on those flyaways. Not to mention, they are without chemicals. Let us take you through some of the best homemade hair conditioners that we have come across and also tell you how to make them.

1. Aloe Vera hair conditioner

It is the best and the easiest conditioner to make and apply on your hair, only you have to do is, take one tablespoon lemon juice and at least four tablespoons of aloe vera gel in a bowl and mix them well. Apply it on your shampooed hair and wait for five minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. It helps restore the pH balance of the hair.

2. Banana hair mask

Banana is one of the best hair conditioners that are beneficial for hair damage and works wonders for people with rough and frizzled hair. Take one banana, three tablespoons of honey, three tablespoons of milk, three tablespoons of olive oil, and an egg. Mix all of these ingredients well and make a paste. Apply the paste on hair and leave it for 15-30 minutes and then wash it off.

3. Coconut oil and honey conditioner

Coconut oil not only helps your hair become smooth and soft but also helps in making your hair grow longer and thicker. The essential minerals and fatty acids in coconut oil nourish the scalp well.

Take one tablespoon of coconut oil, one tablespoon honey, one tablespoon lemon juice, two tablespoons of curd, and one teaspoon of rose water. Mix all of them well and apply them to your shampooed hair. Leave it for about 10-15 minutes and rinse off with running water.

4. Apple cider vinegar conditioner

The acetic acid in ACV helps smoothen your hair. Take two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar along with one tablespoon honey and two cups of water in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients well. Once you have shampooed your hair, pour this solution on your hair tips; avoid exposing it to the scalp. Do not rinse it any further. Adding water is an essential step in order to dilute the vinegar.

5. Yogurt hair conditioner

Take a bowl and beat an egg in it. Add about six tablespoons of yogurt and mix the ingredients properly. Massage the mixture onto your hair and keep it covered. Leave it for about 15-30 minutes before you wash it off with normal water. Yogurt comes to you like an easy solution; thanks to its protein content and lactic acid that helps cleanse your scalp.