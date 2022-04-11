Benefits of using Multani Mitti face pack for pimples

Are you fed up with your acne problems? Or looking for an idol remedy for removing pimples? Acne simply sucks the energy out of you. And no matter how much they claim, there are only a few overnight remedies for it. Even then, you cannot get rid of the bumps and spots in a few hours. And well, no matter how much you slap on that concealer of yours, the irritation is surely going to bother you and going to suck the joy out of your day. So, today we have got a remedy for you-‘Multani Mitti’.

What Is Multani Mitti?

Multani mitti, which means’ mud from Multan’, is also popularly known as fuller’s earth. Packed with minerals, fuller’s earth primarily contains varying compositions of hydrous aluminium silicates or clay minerals. Common components found in fuller’s earth are montmorillonite, kaolinite, and attapulgite, including small amounts of other minerals like calcite, dolomite, and quartz. In some places, fuller’s earth refers to calcium bentonite, altered volcanic ash which is mostly composed of montmorillonite.

The name ‘fuller’s earth’ is applicable to any clay material with the ability to decolourise oil or other liquids without chemical treatment. In cosmetology and dermatology, fuller’s earth is effective as a cleanser, removing oil, dirt, and impurities from the skin and also helping treat acne and other skin problems.

Benefits of using Multani mitti for pimples

Multani mitti can cure an array of skin issues, from acne and its subsequent marks to sunspots, it really works on everything like a charm. Here is a deeper look at the benefits:

i) Fights acne

Multani mitti is known to be extremely effective on pimples. It is rich in magnesium chloride, which is known to be good at tackling acne and breakouts.

ii) Eliminates grime

Multani mitti is a great cleaning agent. It is rich in minerals and thus cleans off all the dirt and grime that is there on the skin.

iii) Clears the skin

Multani mitti unclogs the pores and makes your skin clearer.

iv) Lightens marks

It helps fade away the pigmentation and acne scars and marks.

v) Removes dead skin

Multani mitti is also good as an exfoliating agent. It helps remove the dead skin cell build-up and reveal new skin underneath.

How to use Multani Mitti for pimples and acne: