Summers can usually be terrible for your skin due to hot winds and sweating all day. Whether you want to keep your skin cool and healthy, ice cubes are the ultimate answer to all your worries! The benefits of using ice on the face are beyond your expectations and would come as surprising to you.

From removing toxins from your skin to exfoliating them, the benefits of ice cubes on the face are unmatched. It helps as a daily beauty regime. Wonder how? We’ve got you covered with the benefits of ice cubes on the face and skin and how to use ice cubes on the face!

Benefits of using ice cubes on face during summer

Reduce Eye Strain:

One of the major uses of ice cubes on eyes is to calm down tired eyes. After a long and tiring day at work, place some ice cubes on your eyes for a soothing effect. This simple method will not just give a cooling effect to your eyes, but also, give relief. Try out this easy beauty tip whenever you feel tired or drained out.

Improves Blood Circulation:

Improvement in blood circulation is one of the most important benefits of ice on the face. Inculcate the habit of rubbing ice cubes on your face regularly. This will help increase blood circulation on your face and better blood circulation is bound to give your face a healthy and fresh glow.

Soothing Acne Skin:

Did you know? Ice cubes can help you get rid of acne. Pricking your blackheads is not good for your skin, thus, ice cubes come to your rescue. Rub an ice cube over the affected area and see how the redness and swelling reduce. You will not only get instant relief but also, experience a cooling effect on the affected area.

Calms And Soothes Acne On Your Face

If you are already frustrated with the pestering acne on your face, let ice cubes work their magic on it. When you use an ice cube on your face, it helps minimize oil production on your skin. It also works well in curing the bumps and swelling caused by acne.

You can even follow these simple skincare tips and you are ready to face the summers head-on.

Wash Face frequently to remove excess oil and heat

A very common issue in summers is acne as the oily skin gets more oily during summers. Wash your face frequently with water to keep it cool and dirt free and use soap or cleanser at least twice a day for deep cleansing and removing all the dirt. Use organic herbal soaps with natural oils and mild, alcohol-free and pH balanced cleansers.

Bathe in the morning as well as at night

Bathing, both in the morning and night is highly recommended. While the morning bathing ritual freshens you for the day, the night shower is very essential to remove the dirt and sweat from the body. This will prevent rashes and prickly heat and will ensure sound sleep.

Follow the simple ritual of Cleansing, toning and moisturizing

You don’t need to stack up a host of products for this. Opt for a combination of natural and organic herbal soaps for the same. Else buy the products which are mild, alcohol-free and pH balanced cleansers.

Sunscreen

Use soaps with essential oils as they act as natural sunscreens, instead of sunscreens infused with chemicals. However, if you want to go in for them, opt for an SPF of 30 and apply 20-30 minutes before you head out into the sun. Wash your face as soon as you are back.

Eat light and wear right

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and fresh fruit juices and eat fresh seasonal vegetables, as they are all good for a healthy gut in summers. And wear breathable fabrics, as it’s good for the skin.