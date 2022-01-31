Benefits of Moroccan Argan oil for skin and hair

Moroccan argan oil has gained a lot of popularity as a beauty ingredient in recent times. Popularly known as ‘liquid gold’ or ‘argan oil’, Moroccan oil is a luxury inclusion in a lot of skin and hair care products. Thanks to its intensely moisturizing, nourishing, and conditioning properties, this ingredient have become popular among beauty gurus, celebs, and experts alike. From hydrating dry skin to conditioning severely frizzy and damaged strands, Moroccan oil benefits are far too many to ignore.

If you are unaware of the sheer number of benefits a bottle of argan oil brings with it, then we are here to help. Find below everything you need to know about Moroccan oil benefits for skin and hair, along with tips on how to use it for maximum beauty benefits.

Argan Oil Benefits For The Skin

Rich In Antioxidants

Argan oil is rich in antioxidants that help protect against environmental damage. Having Vitamin E, this vitamin is well-loved in skincare for its anti-aging and skin softening properties.

Moisturises Your Skin

Argan Oil is light and is quickly absorbed into the skin. It hydrates, nourishes, and keeps your skin moisturized for a long time.

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Inflamed and itchy patches characterize some skin conditions caused due to dehydrated skin. Another benefit of fatty acids like oleic and linoleic acids is that they’re also anti-inflammatory. This oil, being rich in fatty acids, soothes the irritated skin, locking in the moisture, and maintaining your skin’s barrier function.

Protects From Sun Damage

Argan oil contains antioxidants that protect and repair your skin from sunburn, damage, or hyperpigmentation caused due to sun exposure. The different components in argan oil work collectively to inhibit the production of melanin.

Heals Your Skin

Argan oil provides healing and sealing to the skin’s outer layer, which doesn’t just improve appearance – it also prevents further drying and damage.

Argan Oil Benefits For The Hair:

1. Helps fight dandruff

A dry scalp can not only irritate but may also lead to white flakes in your hair. Argan oil helps to combat this by gently moisturizing your scalp, so you can say goodbye to dandruff and hello to a happier scalp!

2. Helps fight frizz

If you want to tame frizzy hair, then make argan oil your new best friend! Applying argan oil to hair helps to bring those pesky stray hairs under control, as well as promotes shine and gloss in your hair.

3. Keeps hair protected from damage

From hot styling tools to everyday pollution, there are so many factors that can damage our hair. Argan oil is a great way to combat this. Thanks to its rich antioxidant properties, argan oil helps to neutralize hair damage, as well as provides the moisture it needs to help prevent future damage, splitting, and breakage.

4. Helps to add shine

With its high content of antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamin E, argan oil helps to increase hair’s elasticity and consistently restore shine to dull, lifeless hair.

So, whether your goal is to maintain the quality and health of virgin strands or do the most to repair damaged, broken locks, argan oil is a must-have for virtually everyone. Now you know how argan oil benefits hair, let’s explain how to use argan oil for hair for the best results!

For the most part, argan oil is generally well tolerated. However, proceed with caution if you have inflammatory skin conditions. In general, it can be used by all skin types as those with dry skin will benefit from its moisturizing properties, while those with oily skin may also find it tolerable as it is lightweight and won’t leave the skin feeling greasy. Again, it’s a common misconception that only dry skin needs moisture. Everyone’s skin needs moisture.