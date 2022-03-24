Here are some beard and face care tips for men

Men usually don’t care much for their skin as much a woman cares. They always dream that someone would provide them with easy skincare tips. So are you also among those men who want easy-squeezy tips for beard and face care? Then we have got some. Just put on your glasses and start reading.

Beard care tips for men

Match Your Beard to Your Face Shape

Like any wild animal, a beard should be in-tune with its surrounding environment. Consult various charts after the first month of growth, and choose a final style that complements your face shape. Your beard will look better, and so will you.

Wash It Regularly

This is especially important in the early stages of growth, especially since trapped food and skin cells can exacerbate the itchiness. It’s not just about the hair, but also the skin underneath. An overzealous towelling can lead to frizz and split ends.

Learn to Train Your Beard

A regular trim will maintain your chosen shape, but it’s not the only way to keep your beard in line. A daily rubdown with a comb or beard brush will wrangle stubborn hairs, training them to grow in a downward direction. You can even up the ante with a soft-hold styler.

Fuel Up

You can’t build a house without bricks, and the same applies to facial hair. Your beard is made from protein and fat, but it’s also heavily reliant on Vitamins B5, B3, and B9. That means lean meats, nuts, egg yolks, milk, and plenty of leafy greens. If you’re seriously committed, you can also round out your diet with a supplement.

Face care tips for men

Cleansing

Cleansing is essential to sanitize your skin and eliminate dead skin cells. Use a mild cleanser that cleanses the skin without drying it. Men are lazy to wash their faces before going to the bed and that causes comedones. Cleansing is a must to avoid whitehead, blackhead and acne. And for toning, you can even use a basic rose water potion.

Moisturizing

Moisturizing helps to treat to prevents cracks, dry and dull skin. Itchy skin is painful and to heal such skin type it is important to apply thick moisturizing cream on your skin and body. Thick moisturizer doesn’t mean greasy formula, there are moisturizers that are light and keep your skin protected for long hours.

Always apply sunscreen

Another thing men tend to ignore is sunscreen. You must apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30. It is not the heat that causes tanning but the sun rays that spoils the colour and texture of your skin. To minimize tanning, apply it on your face as well as your hands. Make sure you apply the sunscreen 15 minutes before heading out, so it gets absorbed better.