Do Anti-Ageing Creams Really Work?

Do you also use anti-ageing creams?

As we age, it is a common tendency to resort to anti-ageing and wrinkle-free creams. Poor lifestyle factors contribute to poor and sagging skin. In addition to this, constant exposure to the sun can further hamper the skin and causes wrinkles.

Today, numerous anti-ageing creams are flooded in the market. These creams promise reduced wrinkles and claim to reverse damage caused by the UV rays of the sun. But are these creams effective? This is the biggest question that arises in our minds many times.

Well, the answer is yes. There are ingredients that are effective in treating problems and repairing skin cells. The effectiveness of anti-ageing creams depends on their ingredients. This is because over the counter creams which are sold without prescription usually aren’t scientifically proven for their effectiveness.

Let’s decode what are the essential ingredients that matter in choosing an anti-ageing cream for our daily skincare routine.

1. Retinol

A Vitamin A compound, retinol is a widely used antioxidant ingredient used in creams that are sold over the counter. The antioxidant property of retinol helps in fighting the damage caused by free radicals – which can contribute to the breakdown of skin cells and cause wrinkles.

2. Coenzyme Q10

This is an ingredient in anti-ageing and wrinkle-free creams that help in reducing wrinkles around the eyes and offers protection from sun damage.

3. Hydroxy acids

Alpha, beta and polyhydroxy acids are exfoliants that help in removing the upper layer of old and dead skin. Hydroxy acids also play the role of stimulating growth evenly pigmented and smooth new skin.

4. Niacinamide

Niacinamide is an ingredient that helps in reducing the loss of water from the skin and improves its elasticity.

5. Peptides

Peptides is a product that helps in healing stretch marks, wounds and wrinkles.

6. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is another important antioxidant that is found in wrinkle-free and anti-ageing creams. Vitamin C offers protection from damage caused by the UV rays of the sun. However, wrinkle creams containing Vitamin C must be stored in a cool and dry place, away from air and direct sunlight.

7. Grape seed extract

Extract of grape seed has properties that help in healing wounds. It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.