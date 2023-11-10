A CBD-Based Pain Management & Mental Wellbeing Clinic & Store in New Delhi

In a remarkable leap towards revolutionizing the CBD industry and expanding its footprint, BOHECO launched of its Clinic and Store in Delhi – a one-of-its-kind CBD-based Health & Wellness experience. After a successful debut in Bangalore, Bombay Hemp Company it has opened a clinic and store in New Delhi to meet the demands of patients.

The brand’s best-selling products in this region reflect the specific needs of customers, with Pain Management Range (Oral) at 28 percent, Sleep (Oral) at 18 percent, and Anxiety & Stress (Oral) at 11 percent. This data underlines the strong preference for Pain Management (28 percent) and Mental Wellbeing (29 percent) solutions, with a combined contribution of 57 percent, showcasing the region’s inclination towards solutions for holistic health and wellness.

With this launch, the brand aims to empower individuals with informed choices, debunk myths, and spread awareness. Partnering with certified experts and Ayurvedic doctors, the objective lies in providing personalized treatments to individuals and assisting them to choose the right, well-suited solutions from the pool of offerings available. The varied offerings include the full range of wellness solutions for treating maladies such as Chronic Pain, Sleep Disorders, Anxiety & Stress, Arthritis, Neuropathic Pain, Skin Inflammatory disorders, as well as nutritional and skincare solutions for overall health and epidermal well-being.

Co-Founder Yash Kotak shares his vision, stating, “Our mission goes beyond geographical boundaries. It’s about transforming lives, fostering informed communities, and pushing the envelope of what is possible. In this pursuit, Delhi emerges as a pivotal market for us to diversify our reach, contributing to 30 percent of our annual revenue. Grown by an impressive 41 percent over the last fiscal year, the region constitutes an average YoY growth of 4 percent%, making it one of our fastest-growing markets.”

The medical cannabis market is experiencing a robust growth rate of 24.3 percent CAGR, poised to reach an impressive $82 billion by 2027. In parallel, the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reports the wellness industry in India is valued at Rs. 49,000 crore (US$ 6.70 billion) and is experiencing a surge in growth, driven by the government’s emphasis on fostering a healthy and active populace. Within this framework, CBD solutions are emerging as a traditional and indigenous medicine system for tackling persistent lifestyle-related health issues.

Approximately 30 percent of the global population grapples with pain-related issues, with 19.3 percent of the population in India facing such problems. This includes issues such as stiff joints and muscles, chronic stress & anxiety, arthritis, concerns over menstrual health such as PCOS, and more. Medical Cannabis has been gaining prominence as a remedy for these disorders and more, playing a significant role in rectifying these issues to some extent. This indicates the growth outlook that the sector has been witnessing.

Presently, the demand for plant-based health and wellness solutions is on an upward trend. The 2020 pandemic has been an eye-opener for many to reevaluate their consumption patterns and adopt sustainable choices in order to prioritize well-being and also contribute to the preservation of our planet. In an era where lifestyle-related health problems such as chronic pain, everyday pressures & anxiety, sleep disorders, and other ailments are ever-increasing, hemp and cannabis-based products offer holistic solutions for a healthier and more sustainable way of living.

Co-founder Chirag Tekchandaney emphasises the commitment to expanding into new markets, stating, “We’re not just venturing into new territories; we’re spearheading a movement to revolutionize the way people perceive and access the benefits of these incredible plants. Our vision entails enlightening the world about the incredible potential of hemp and cannabis.”