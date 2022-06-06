8 Best Foods to Lower (or Regulate) Your Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, we know how difficult it can be to manage your diet and control your blood sugar levels. Certain foods spike up while others lower blood sugar. Many people go through years of trial and error before they find out what works for them. Luckily, thanks to years of scientific findings, we’ve been able to assume what foods are better than others.

1. Broccoli

Sulforaphane is a type of isothiocyanate that has blood-sugar-reducing properties.

This plant chemical is produced when broccoli is chopped or chewed due to a reaction between a glucosinolate compound called glucoraphanin and the enzyme myrosinase, both of which are concentrated in broccoli

2. Seafood

Seafood, including fish and shellfish, offers a valuable source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that may help regulate blood sugar levels.

Protein is essential for blood sugar control. It helps slow digestion and prevents post-meal blood sugar spikes, as well as increases feelings of fullness. Plus, it may help prevent overeating and promote excess body fat loss, two effects that are essential for healthy blood sugar levels. A high intake of fatty fish like salmon and sardines has been shown to help improve blood sugar regulation.

3. Pumpkin and pumpkin seeds

Brightly colored and packed with fiber and antioxidants, pumpkin is a great choice for blood sugar regulation. In fact, pumpkin is used as a traditional diabetic remedy in many countries like Mexico and Iran.

4. Flavorful, Low-calorie Drinks

Plain water is always good, but water infused with fruits and vegetables is more interesting. Cut up a lemon or cucumber and put it in your water, or make ice cubes with some flavoring in them.

If you’re not a hot tea drinker, try cold tea with lemon or a cinnamon stick.

5. Melon or Berries

Did you know that 1 cup of either of these has just 15 grams of carbs?

“It’s a little more expensive, but it’s a healthy treat packed with nutrients and fiber, and it’s a little bit sweet,” Powers says.

For a different twist, mix the melon or berries with plain yogurt, or put them in ice cubes

6. Nuts

Nuts contain unsaturated fats, proteins, and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation, and insulin resistance. According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open, you should include at least 50 grams of almonds, cashews, chestnuts, walnuts, or pistachios in your daily diet to control high levels of blood fats (triglycerides), and sugars.

7. Bitter gourd (Karela)

Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin which has been shown to control diabetes naturally. A report issued in the Journal of Chemistry & Biology gives evidence that consumption of bitter gourd tends to increase the uptake of glucose and improves glycemic control.

8.Flax seeds

Flax seeds are rich in fiber and healthy fats and well known for their health benefits. Specifically, flax seeds may help reduce blood sugar levels.